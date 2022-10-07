FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 84,669 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 99.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNOV traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. 195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,994. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

