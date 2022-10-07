Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) fell 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.63. 60,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,916,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Several research firms have commented on YMM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of -0.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $269,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after buying an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $63,972,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,602,000 after buying an additional 9,171,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,608,000 after buying an additional 6,129,303 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

