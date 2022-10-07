Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) fell 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.63. 60,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,916,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
Several research firms have commented on YMM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 9.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of -0.64.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
