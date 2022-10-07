FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.45. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.1 %

RJF stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.