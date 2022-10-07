FY2022 EPS Estimates for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlueLinx in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will earn $29.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $29.26. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlueLinx’s current full-year earnings is $29.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.61 earnings per share.

BlueLinx Stock Down 0.5 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

BlueLinx stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $682.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

