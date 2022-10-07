FY2022 EPS Estimates for British American Tobacco p.l.c. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for British American Tobacco in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for British American Tobacco’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share.

BTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 101,096 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 282,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 46,849 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

