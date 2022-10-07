FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Cut by KeyCorp

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fluor in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE:FLR opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fluor has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fluor by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

