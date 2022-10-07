Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

