GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 1,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 925,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

GDS Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in GDS by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in GDS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in GDS by 207.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in GDS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

