General European Strategic Investments (OTCMKTS:GESI) Stock Price Up 20.4%

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) rose 20.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 212,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

General European Strategic Investments Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24.

General European Strategic Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General European Strategic Investments Inc owns interests in a portfolio of projects located in Eastern Europe. Its projects comprise Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; Pryniprovian diamond project and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine; and the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General European Strategic Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General European Strategic Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.