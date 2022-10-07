General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

General Mills Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE GIS opened at $74.97 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

