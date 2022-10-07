Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Getty Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE GTY traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 235,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

