GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GCT opened at $7.32 on Monday. GigaCloud Technology has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

