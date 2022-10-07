Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

GILD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,885. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

