Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,783,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.47% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

