Girard Partners LTD. Buys 1,561 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $149.13. The stock had a trading volume of 42,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.77 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

