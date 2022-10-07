Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.54. 30,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.