Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 42,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.66. 148,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,271,778. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

