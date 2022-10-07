Girard Partners LTD. Has $36.98 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,403,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,482 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,369,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,927,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,106,000 after acquiring an additional 214,366 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,035,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 95,846 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,468.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 875,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.84. 45,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,804. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

