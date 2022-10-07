Girard Partners LTD. Has $6.59 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.8% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 884,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,261,168. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $57.96.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

