Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,388,000 after acquiring an additional 111,563 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $86,412,000 after acquiring an additional 221,002 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $10,077,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $194.73 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.