Girard Partners LTD. Sells 15,682 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,682 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,686.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,484 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.