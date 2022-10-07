Girard Partners LTD. Sells 265 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5,312.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $151,243.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,829,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $103,606.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,635.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $151,243.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,829,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,664 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.