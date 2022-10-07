Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,442 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 86,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

