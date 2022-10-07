Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 193,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 153,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

