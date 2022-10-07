Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.67. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 100 shares.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Blue Group stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Blue Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

