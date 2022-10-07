Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading Up 3.1%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 1,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 160,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBTG shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.91.
Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
Featured Stories
