GN Store Nord A/S Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $9.97 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GN Store Nord A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey expects that the company will post earnings of $9.97 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GN Store Nord A/S’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GNNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

Shares of GNNDY opened at $48.50 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $201.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.63.

(Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.