Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.46

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 320.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 757.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $44,629.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $44,629.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $15,043,623 over the last 90 days. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 509,744 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 182,952 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,383,000 after acquiring an additional 169,687 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

