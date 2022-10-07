gotEM Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3,408.10 (GOTEM)

gotEM (GOTEM) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, gotEM has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One gotEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. gotEM has a market cap of $3,408.10 and approximately $20,208.00 worth of gotEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About gotEM

gotEM (CRYPTO:GOTEM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2021. gotEM’s total supply is 289,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,225,000 tokens. gotEM’s official Twitter account is @iogotem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for gotEM is www.gotem.io. The official message board for gotEM is medium.com/@gotemgtx.

Buying and Selling gotEM

According to CryptoCompare, “gotEM (GOTEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. gotEM has a current supply of 0. The last known price of gotEM is 0.00040006 USD and is down -26.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gotem.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as gotEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade gotEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy gotEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

