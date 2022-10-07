Gowing Bros. Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:GOW)

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.
Gowing Bros. Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
Gowing Bros. Company Profile
