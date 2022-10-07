Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.46. 3,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,850. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.99.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

