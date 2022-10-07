Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc lifted its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded down $5.74 on Friday, hitting $263.73. 8,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.58 and its 200 day moving average is $296.14. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.