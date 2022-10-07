Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.45. 77,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,271,778. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.