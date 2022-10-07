Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $58,749,000 after buying an additional 164,139 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $233.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,789. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $171.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

