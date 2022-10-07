Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $316,325,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $129,128,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,898,000 after buying an additional 624,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,760. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

