Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 184 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.80. 19,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,511. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71.

