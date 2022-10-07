Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 26,140 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,018,000 after buying an additional 5,335,089 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $151,914,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. 45,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,441. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $55.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11.

