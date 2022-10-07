Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $78.30. 95,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,362. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

