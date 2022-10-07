GScarab (GSCARAB) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

GScarab (GSCARAB) traded down 31.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. GScarab has a total market capitalization of $99.90 and $17,663.00 worth of GScarab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GScarab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001111 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GScarab has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007207 BTC.

GScarab Token Profile

GScarab’s launch date was December 18th, 2021. GScarab’s total supply is 59,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 449 tokens. GScarab’s official Twitter account is @scarab_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. GScarab’s official website is scarab.finance.

GScarab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GScarab (GSCARAB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. GScarab has a current supply of 59,501 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GScarab is 0.22243451 USD and is down -6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $139.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scarab.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GScarab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GScarab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GScarab using one of the exchanges listed above.

