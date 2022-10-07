Guggenheim Trims Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price to $27.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

