HaloDAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $118.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One HaloDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $31,011.96 and $118.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,552.00 or 0.99996466 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002659 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064040 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022538 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005045 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO (RNBW) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2021. HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,874,776 tokens. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HaloDAO is www.halodao.com. The official message board for HaloDAO is medium.com/halodao/latest.

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HaloDAO (RNBW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HaloDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 5,602,876.58536253 in circulation. The last known price of HaloDAO is 0.00349447 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $54.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.halodao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars.

