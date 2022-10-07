Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney comprises 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.59. 2,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,231. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.16 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

