Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 199 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 3.8% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,534,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 652.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 12,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 38.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $15.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.55.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

