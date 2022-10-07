Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. 652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,769. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

