Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 1.2% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after acquiring an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,239. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.31.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,240 shares of company stock worth $925,919. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

