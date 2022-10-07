Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,060,000 after buying an additional 42,806 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,513,000 after buying an additional 269,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 144,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 2,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,993. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $89.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RARE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.09.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

