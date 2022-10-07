Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.49. 357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.03. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. Insulet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.