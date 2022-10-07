Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of uniQure worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of uniQure by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 164,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 884.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 98,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,307 shares of company stock worth $868,032. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 10.78. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. Analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. StockNews.com lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

uniQure Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.