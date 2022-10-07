Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 1.7% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded down $10.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.13. The company had a trading volume of 44,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,154. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.37.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.