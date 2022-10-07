Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,730 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,235,000 after acquiring an additional 201,986 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,166,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,102. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 545,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at $64,499,292. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

